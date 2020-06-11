Zoom to reality in the Ruapehu region

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 13:36

Online Zoom meetings became the catch-cry of COVID19 lockdown and now it’s time to escape back to reality in Ruapehu.

Visit Ruapehu General Manager Jo Kennedy says, "Ruapehu is the perfect destination to get back to nature, connection, and life post the lock-down in the stunning country we live in. The region is full of outstanding scenery, sights and experiences."

And to entice New Zealanders to visit the region a Zoom themed video says it all - Zoom to Ruapehu video > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBO4NvKLAnw

"The video transports people from the confines of their office and home Zoom meetings out into nature - for the likes of fly fishing, cycling, hiking and enjoying our surrounding townships. It’s quirky and awesome - just like us!" Jo says.

This initially digital campaign is the beginning of a passionate focus from the region to encourage Kiwis to visit. Due to the lockdown in April visitor spend in Ruapehu was down by 85%, hence the move to Level 1 is eagerly welcomed by communities.

"We wanted to support the efforts of our neighbours and align with Tourism New Zealand’s ‘Do something New, New Zealand’ campaign work with a different type of advertising. It shows that a conservative spend, with a dose of creativity can have a lot of impact," Jo says.

Ruapehu enjoyed a strong return of visitors over Queen’s Birthday long weekend, and coupled with the positive news that both Whakapapa and TÅ«roa ski areas will open this season the region is buoyed for the winter ahead.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Ruapehu over the coming months. On and off the mountain there’s plenty to see and do, all with a healthy dose of open space and tranquillity that we all need right now," Jo says.

"‘Zoom to Ruapehu’ really resonated with us when creative agency RUN presented the idea, now in every Zoom meeting I imagine the camera panning out to one of our beautiful vistas.

The region includes the Tongariro National Park, including Mount Ruapehu, Mount NgÄuruhoe and Mount Tongariro, the Pureora Forest and the Whanganui National Park. The district is also home to the world-famous Raurimu Spiral on the North Island Main Trunk railway line.

Taumarunui in the North of the region is located on SH4 near the Timber Trail Cycle Trail, Forgotten World Adventures and the Whanganui River Journey start. The tourist towns of Raetihi, Whakapapa Village, National Park and Ohakune are located near Mount Ruapehu and the Whanganui National Park in the south of the district. Waiouru is in the extreme south east of the district and is home to New Zealand’s National Army Museum.