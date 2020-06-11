Water restrictions eased except in Hahei - Thames Coromandel Council

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 14:02

Our Council's Water Services Team has reviewed river levels and the current weather conditions and eased most of the conservation measures.

Conservation measures in place until further notice:

Hahei - Alternate Days: The water supply is under pressure. Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even-numbered days, and vice versa for odd-numbered houses.

Thames, Coromandel Town, Matarangi, Whitianga, Tairua, Pauanui, Onemana and Whangamata are now all at Conserve Water status. Residents are asked to use water carefully to ensure our supply continues.

A reminder that Thames Valley has a permanent Total Watering Ban in place.

Thanks to everyone for your understanding and cooperation in following our conservation measures over the extended dry period this past summer and autumn.

Conserving our district’s water supply, by not using water unnecessarily, is extremely important for public health and fire safety, so please be careful with your water use

In times of reduced water availability, we may look to take further action where restrictions continue to be breached. Our staff will get in touch with residents who flout the measures to remind them of the need to conserve water but if people ignore our calls they can be fined on conviction up to $20,000 for breaching our Water Supply Bylaw.

If you know anyone who is having trouble accessing water for their basic needs, please contact us on 07 868 0200 and we can help residents to get in touch with the right agencies.

To stay up-to-date with the latest water conservation measures in place across our district, and for water-saving tips, please go to our website tcdc.govt.nz/water.