Pedestrian dies following serious crash in Ponsonby last month - NZ Police

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 15:02

A man has died following a serious crash in Ponsonby last month.

Police attended the crash, involving the pedestrian and a vehicle, on Ponsonby Road after 7.15pm on 31 May.

At the time the pedestrian was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries.

Sadly, he has passed away in hospital from his injuries on 7 June.

Police can now name the man as Gregory John Spooner, aged 37, of Auckland.

We extend our sympathies to Gregory's loved ones at this time.

Gregory's death will be referred to the Coroner, with the Police investigation into the crash still ongoing at this time.