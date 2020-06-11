Police search property in connection with St Johns homicide investigation

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 15:41

This morning Police have executed a search warrant at a St Johns, Auckland address in connection with the homicide investigation into Clifford Umuhuri's death.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says a property on Lush Avenue was searched by Police early this morning.

"This was a property of interest in our investigation and the enquiry team have conducted a thorough search of the property.

"The Armed Offenders Squad assisted the enquiry team with the initial approach and entry to the property this morning."

Detective Inspector Schmid says Police are unable to comment further around the results of the search at this stage.

A male at the address has been taken into Police custody on unrelated matters.

"At this point no arrests have been made in our investigation," says Detective Inspector Schmid.

"However, the enquiry team are making good progress as we continue piecing together the circumstances of Mr Umuhuri's death."

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information that can assist enquiries to come forward.

Any information provided to Police will be treated in confidence.

Information can be provided to Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.