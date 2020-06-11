Memorial Bursary applications open - council

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 15:55

Horizons Regional Council opened applications for the Don Linklater Memorial Bursary on Thursday 11 June 2020.

The Don Linklater Memorial Bursary was established to honour the contribution made to the region by the late Don Linklater, who was the Horizons chairman from 1989 to 2000.

The bursary, valued at $3,000 per year for up to three years, aims to support students studying in areas relevant to Horizons Regional Council's work.

Students can be studying either internally or extramurally, however must be studying subjects such as resource management, environmental planning, and environmental engineering and modelling with particular emphasis on river and drainage basin dynamics.

Horizons chair Rachel Keedwell says the bursary is a great way of supporting students while contributing to the environmental work Horizons undertakes.

"These students are the future of environmental management in our region and supporting them in their study contributes to investing in the future management of our natural resources," says Ms Keedwell.

Bursary applications typically open in March each year, however due to the recent COVID-19 environment it was been pushed out to June.

To be eligible applicants must be New Zealand citizens or residents and plan to study full-time university study in 2020. They must also be from the Horizons region, however may study outside of the region.

Anyone interested in applying for the Don Linklater Memorial Bursary can get an application form from www.horizons.govt.nz, Horizons Regional Council’s office in Palmerston North or by calling free phone 0508 800 800.

Applications must be received no later than 8am 10 July 2020.

The Bursary recipient will be selected by a panel of Horizons representatives made up of councillors and staff. Short listed applicants will then meet with the selection panel.