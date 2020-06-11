Appeal for dashcam footage in Hamilton homicide - NZ Police

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 16:26

Waikato Police investigating a homicide of a man on Slim St in Bader on 5 June are appealing for dashcam footage.

As part of our enquiries, we are seeking dashcam footage from vehicles that were travelling in or through the Bader area of Hamilton between 3pm and 6pm on 5 June.

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation please call Police on 105 quoting file number 200605/7207.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.