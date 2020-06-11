Gallery returns to life with Local Lockdown exhibition - council

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 16:41

The public will get an insight into other people’s lockdown experience with the Local Lockdown exhibition opening at Hastings City Art Gallery tomorrow.

This is the first event to be held at a Hastings District Council facility post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the opening of this exhibition is really exciting and an opportunity to celebrate our local artists.

"This is one of the first events to be held in our community facilities since going to Level 1 and it’s great we can hold it without any COVID-19 restrictions.

"It’s another step towards life returning to normal for our community, our events calendar, our CBD and our arts sector and I look forward to seeing this exhibition." At 11:59pm on Wednesday 25 March, in the midst of a global pandemic, New Zealanders were asked to stay home and restrict all unnecessary contact with those outside their bubble. This state of precaution was officially referred to as ‘lockdown’.

Like all Council’s facilities, Te Whare toi o Heretaunga Hastings City Art Gallery had no option but to adapt to the unfolding events, with scheduled exhibitions postponed or cancelled. For new gallery curator Clayton Gibson and his team, one of their first jobs was to quickly create a new exhibition to replace Connect the Dots, which had to be postponed until next year.

Stepping into the void of an empty gallery, 16 local artists have come together to create Local Lockdown, using their practice as a means of exploring their lockdown experience, and its effects on our society as a whole. This exhibition brings together a wide range of work produced during the four-week period. The exhibiting artists worked with either stockpiled supplies, or adapted their practice to make the most of the materials they had at hand as they were unable to buy more art supplies.

Local Lockdown officially opens to the public on Friday 12 June at 5:30pm and runs through to 19 July. Entry is fee and all are welcome.

Artists include: Gillian Appleby, Mauricio Benega, Wellesley Binding, Jennifer Dickerson, Jo Fisher, Sharleen Gamble, Troy Gardiner, Jane Gray, Michael Hawksworth, Andy Heyward, Jean McGavock, Ross McKay, Cinzah Merkens, John Staniford, Ricks Terstappen, Bernie Winkels.