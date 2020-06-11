Waka Kotahi traffic bulletin

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 17:32

Curles Point access affected next week, SH88, St Leonards to Port Chalmers

Good progress is being made on the SH88 Dunedin to Port Chalmers Safety Improvements project, which includes completing the final leg of the shared path from St Leonards to Port Chalmers, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Project Manager Jason Forbes.

"In preparation for the final boardwalk planning phase, we need to carry out some trial piling work in Blanket Bay adjacent to Curles Point."

This trial is expected to take between three and five days, starting from Monday, 15 June, weather permitting.

Public access to Curles Point will be affected, but the crews will do their best to maintain access wherever they can, says Mr Forbes.

"We appreciate the continued support of the local community and Curles Point users during this time."

Background on this project: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh88-dunedin-to-port-chalmers-safety-improvements/

Road maintenance activities next Tuesday SH88:

Road users heading to and from Port Chalmers may have short delays as trees are felled between Sawyers and Carey’s Bays next Tuesday, 16 June, between 8 am and 5pm. Please take extra care and build in some time if you can on Tuesday.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)