Search continues in Bridget Simmonds case - NZ Police

Police are today continuing their search in the investigation for missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds.
Yesterday Police carried out a number of search warrants at properties in the Parakao area and today continued those searches.
In light of new information received today, Police are concentrating their efforts on searching a rural area on one of those properties that was subject to yesterday’s searches.
Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says Police have reached a critical point in their investigation, however for operational reasons, we are not in a position to go into further details at this time.
A further update will be provided when it becomes available.
