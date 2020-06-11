Human Right Commission warmly welcomes Disability Rights Commissioner's re-appointment

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 18:59

The Human Rights Commission is delighted to learn that Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy has re-appointed Paula Tesoriero MNZM as Disability Rights Commissioner for another five years.

Tesoriero has been Disability Rights Commissioner for three years, with the re-appointment commencing 31 July 2020. A role within the Human Rights Commission, the Disability Rights Commissioner works to promote and protect the rights of disabled New Zealanders.

"This is wonderful news for the Commission, disabled people and everyone in Aotearoa," says Chief Human Rights Commissioner, Paul Hunt.

"Paula is not only a national leader in disability rights, she is also a global leader."

Her re-appointment aligns with the Māori calendar "as we welcome Puanga and Matariki to herald the beginning of a new cycle. Reflecting on the past and planning for the future".

Tesoriero says there is much to be done to further the rights of disabled people, 1 in 4 New Zealanders.

"I feel privileged to be in this role. I will keep advocating for disability rights to be front and centre in decision-making," Tesoriero says. "The COVID19 experience was such a stark reminder of the opportunity and responsibility to fix the gaps for disabled people that have existed for many years that COVID19 shone the light on." Ms Tesoriero thanked her colleagues at the Commission for their support.