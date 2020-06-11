Otago Council CEO appointed to SOLGM executive

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 20:05

Central Otago District Council Chief Executive Sanchia Jacobs has been appointed to the Society of Local Government Managers (SOLGM) Executive Board.

SOLGM is the national membership organisation for local government professionals, which boasts a thriving membership base of over 800 with more than 1800 people attending its events annually. Its purpose is to provide professional leadership, promote innovation and excellence in management practice and develop Local Government capability to enhance service delivery to communities throughout New Zealand.

Ms Jacobs will be the 45 South Branch Representative on the 9-member strong Executive Board. She said she is "thrilled" by the appointment.

"At a time when local government needs to show strong leadership and innovation, being a part of the board that oversees the sector is a unique opportunity, both at a personal level and for Central Otago."