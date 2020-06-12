Live exports of cows set to double this year, despite review - SAFE NZ

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 07:34

Almost double the number of cows were exported in the first five months of 2020 than in the same period in 2019. This increase has occurred while the Government is undertaking a review of the live-export trade, which Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor launched in June 2019.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald says, "It appears that exporters are rushing to get cows out of New Zealand before any restrictions are introduced."

The live-export review was launched after an ABC News exposé revealed that cows exported from New Zealand were suffering in Sri Lanka. Over 3,800 submission were made to the review.

SAFE is participating in an International Awareness Day to Ban Live Exports on Sunday, 14 June. Last year on this day 180 public-awareness events were held in 43 countries. This year the awareness day will remember the sheep that drowned off the coast of Romania when a live-export ship capsized in November 2019.

"We can’t protect our animals from cruelty once they leave our shores," says Macdonald. "Animals deserve better."

An international Twitter storm organised by Compassion in World Farming will occur on Sunday using the hashtag #BanLiveExports.