Taranaki Regional Councillors to receive damning report on live export - SAFE NZ

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 07:34

A 20-page report prepared by animal-rights organisation SAFE has been sent to Taranaki Regional Councillors. The report outlines why the live-export trade is not only bad for animal welfare, but also for Taranaki farmers.

The report will arrive on Councillors’ desks on the eve of International Awareness Day to Ban Live Exports, occurring this Sunday, 14 June.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald says, "Taranaki ratepayers have made it clear that they don’t want their port to be used to facilitate live exports."

Macdonald says the Taranaki Regional Council needs to reverse the decision to allow animals to be exported from Port Taranaki.

SAFE is participating in an International Awareness Day to Ban Live Exports on Sunday. Last year on this day 180 public-awareness events were held in 43 countries. This year the awareness day will remember the sheep that drowned off the coast of Romania when a live-export ship capsized in November 2019.

An international Twitter storm organised by Compassion in World Farming will occur on Sunday using the hashtag #BanLiveExports.