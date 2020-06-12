Paid parking to resume in city centre - council

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 13:06

Hastings District Council is turning its metered parking back from Monday 15 June. Parking became free when New Zealand went into Level 4 ‘Lockdown’ on 25 March in response to COVID-19, and remained free through levels 3 and 2.

Paid parking will now resume with the country at Alert Level 1.

Council installed new Pay by Plate parking meters earlier this year which use the vehicle licence plate number rather than a specific space. This means that vehicles can move to another area and the credit will still apply if it is within the time limit, although time limits still apply to each location.

Payment can be made by coins, payWave or by using the ParkMate mobile phone app. The ParkMate app can be used in car parks across New Zealand, including Napier and at the Hawke’s Bay Memorial Hospital.

