Huge demand for Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes hub continues - council

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 13:09

The Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Hub ‘pop up’ established by the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been booked out in almost every session since it opened on Thursday 4 June. So far the hub has supported over 400 migrants and employers with more sessions in Queenstown due to be added next week.

The sessions have included specialist information and advice from different agencies and groups, including Immigration NZ, immigration lawyers and advisors, travel agents, Citizens Advice Bureau and Salvation Army.

Additional immigration sessions have been added on Wednesday 17 June, Thursday 18 June and Friday 19 June. A new session hosted by Citizens Advice Bureau has also been added on Thursday 18 June focused on general tenancy and employment advice. Registration is still required, please visit www.eventbrite.co.nz/o/queenstown-lakes-district-council-27546063067.

The Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes hub also hosted a dedicated session in Glenorchy on Wednesday 10 June after a request from the community, with participants saying they appreciated the hub being made available to them.

"Being away from home is already hard enough and being in quarantine as a foreigner is even more difficult. The fact that the Queenstown Lakes Hub Seminar came all this way to Glenorchy to gift us with their time and to discuss our options, it's heart-warming. It makes us feel we are not left alone in this tiny town," Magui Isla, a participant and Argentinian living in Glenorchy, said.

Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Community Hub QLDC lead Marie Day said it had been great to see so many people, particularly the local migrant communities, making full use of the in-person service and watching the videos made available online.

"We have had great feedback from participants about the sessions. Many were finding it tough to make sense of the information they were given, often by friends or family. The sessions have given them confidence and reassurance, and the best possible advice to help them make decisions about their future," she said.

"It’s also been great to see a good uptake in the business employer sessions. Employers are doing all they can and looking for ways to support and advocate on behalf of their staff."

If you haven’t been able to attend a session, they have been recorded and are available here. The most important advice for migrants is to stay informed and be prepared, even if you don’t plan on returning home.

Five top tips:

Register with your embassy even if you’re not planning to go home - embassies are providing support and information to their citizens. Contact details at www.mfat.govt.nz/embassies.

Contact Immigration New Zealand to update them on your current situation and receive information on your options.

Register with a travel agent to get the latest government repatriation/commercial flight options in case you want to go home.

Register to come along to the Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Hub to get information and advice on visa queries, repatriation, employment, finance, wellbeing and welfare to help you make informed decisions about staying in New Zealand or returning home. This is a great opportunity to talk to Immigration NZ, independent immigration advisers, MSD, local travel agents, and support services in one location. The seminars are also being streamed online via QLDC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel so you can watch them when it suits you.

Get ready to travel if you’re planning to go home. Start talking to your landlord about your lease, organise selling/donating/disposing of items, rehome your pets, have a plan to arrange disconnection of your utilities etc.