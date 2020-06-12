KDIC Pipeline update - Waitaki District Council

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 14:17

The poet Robert Burns understood that even well made plans can be thwarted: "The best laid schemes o' mice an' men / Gang aft a-gley" he wrote, and remedying the Kurow to Duntroon pipeline’s unwanted effect upon the Waitaki valley landscape during a global pandemic and nationwide lockdown has been a tricky one for both Waitaki District Council and the Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Company, but things are now back on track.

Council has extended the original notice given KDIC to take into consideration the impacts of COVID-19 and their being completely unable to operate under Alert Level 4. Another factor causing ongoing delays was New Zealand’s closed border, which has meant materials to remedy the pipework coming from overseas had been held up but are now on their way. Throughout all this Council and KDIC have worked together to find a suitable solution but it’s been a puzzle with quite a few pieces, requiring consent from other parties such as NZTA.

To date, these conditions have been met:

d) The works to be undertaken in accordance with the requirements above must be fully described in an engineering design solution for the proposed pipeline re-alignment and any associated remediation and mitigation, which is to be provided to Waitaki District Council by 8 November 2019;

e) If Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Company Limited determines that a further resource consent application is required to authorise any of the works referred to above, any such application must be lodged by 7 February 2020. Alternatively, if Kurrow-Duntroon Irrigation Company Limited determines that no further resource consent application is required, confirmation of that determination and the reasons for it must be provided to Waitaki District Council by 7 February 2020.

A revised notice has now been served and the illustrations included with the proposed design solution show how the effect will be mitigated. "We are very pleased to see the pipes will be installed below the road," said Heritage, Enviroment and Regulatory Group Manager Lichelle Guyan.

"This is a great outcome."

Mayor Gary Kircher said, "It is disappointing that an extension has had to be made, and that the community won’t see the work being done in the expected timeframe, however these really are challenging times and we have accepted that all has been done to meet the timeframes. Through no one’s fault, that just isn’t possible whilst still ensuring that our farmers and our economy aren’t seriously affected. I look forward to the work being done as soon as it can be - it will happen!"

Chair of the KDIC board, Geoff Keeling said, "KDIC and our contractors would have by far preferred to be able to complete the necessary works this non-irrigation season. We have worked very hard with our wider team to get an acceptable solution across the line. Unfortunately with the far reaching impacts on manufacturing and transport worldwide it has meant this was not achievable.

We are delighted we have a resolution accepted by council that I'm sure will find favour with the community also.

We thank the council for granting an extension for a further 12 months and look forward to completing the works in 2021. This will help ensure as little disruption to our shareholders and the community as possible when the works are undertaken."