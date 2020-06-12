ECE teacher professional development a priority, not a luxury - Early Childhood Council

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 14:33

Professional learning and development is slipping down the list of priorities for some in the Early Childhood Education sector as resources become scarce.

Developing skills and being across latest trends in education is crucial for providing the best education, but the funds to do so aren’t available to everyone.

Teacher professional development is funded for Kindergartens through non-contact time, while community and privately-owned centres must either fund this time themselves, or hire more teachers to meet funding bands to do so.

"We need to prioritise teacher professional development and make it available to all.

Parents should know their children will receive the same benefits no matter where they choose to send them," said Early Childhood Council CEO Peter Reynolds.

The ECC recommends a mix of centrally-funded and centre-led teacher and manager professional development that’s accessible to all. There should be scope for centres to tailor learning to their specific cultural or educational needs also.

"Professional development benefits children and teachers - it should be a priority, not a nice to have," said Mr Reynolds.