Have your say on a new enzyme processing aid - FSANZ

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 15:13

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to allow a new type of enzyme processing aid.

FSANZ CEO Mark Booth said the enzyme (glucoamylase) is derived from a genetically modified strain of Trichoderma reesei.

"The applicant seeks to use this particular glucoamylase as a processing aid in brewing, bakery products, potable alcohol and starch processing.

"Glucoamylase is already approved for use in the Food Standards Code and has a long history of safe use.

"If approved, this enzyme will be used as a processing aid at low levels and is either not present in the final food or present in insignificant quantities.

"We have undertaken a safety assessment and found that there are no health and safety concerns associated with using this new source of glucoamylase," Mr Booth said.

To have your say, see our call for comment page. > foodstandards.gov.au/code/changes/Pages/Documents-for-public-comment.aspx.

Submissions close at 6pm (Canberra time) 27 July 2020.