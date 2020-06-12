Bridget Simmonds case: Police continue searching area of interest

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 15:25

Police investigating the disappearance of missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds are excavating a site of interest on a rural property today.

Police have been carrying out search warrants on a number of rural properties the Parakao area this week.

About 50 Police staff, including the Police National Dive Squad, Police Specialist Search Group and a Search and Rescue team have been involved in the search.

Today Police have been concentrating their efforts on searching an area of interest on one of the properties and have reason to believe Bridget may be buried there.

Police have found some items of interest at the property and a person has been assisting us with our enquiries.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says about 20 staff are working at the scene today and the excavation process is a complex one, and may take some time.

As the situation is unfolding, Police cannot comment further but an update will be provided when it becomes available.

A scene guard will be in place overnight.