Name release: Fatal crash, Mountain Road, Midhirst

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man who died in a crash on Mountain Road, Midhirst, on 5 June.
He was Benjamin Joseph Ruddell, 47, of Stratford.
Police extend their condolences to his family at this time.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice