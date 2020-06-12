Homicide investigation in Te Teko - NZ Police

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 16:05

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a woman at an address on Powell Road, Te Teko this morning.

A man is in custody and we are speaking to him.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

We are speaking to witnesses to establish the circumstances of the woman's death.

Officers will continue to examine the scene this afternoon, which has been cordoned off.

A scene guard is in place and will remain overnight.