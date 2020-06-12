Whanganui Airport cafe up for lease - council

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 16:22

A unique opportunity has arisen for an innovative food operator to lease Whanganui Airport’s café.

"The facilities offer a commercial kitchen that may appeal to a tenant who can run an airport terminal café while taking advantage of the commercial kitchen facilities, the Chief Executive of Whanganui Airport, Leighton Toy, says.

"This will provide an opportunity for an innovative operator to inject new ideas into a key tourism gateway."

Mr Toy says Whanganui District Council has reviewed the operation of the South Beach Café at Whanganui Airport and has decided not to reopen the facility after it was closed by COVID-19 restrictions in March this year.

"The Council ran the café as part of its operations at the airport but recognise that this is not a core Council function.

"The Council values the benefit that a café offers to our community and we are in the process of marketing the premises for lease to another operator.

"In the meantime we will be installing a complimentary self-service coffee machine for airport patrons, with the airport terminal building being opened an hour before each scheduled departure flight and 30 minutes prior to each scheduled arrival," Mr Toy says.