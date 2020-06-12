Plastic recycling changes begin for real on Monday - council

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 16:58

From Monday 15 June please only put plastic types 1 and 2 in your recycling wheelie bin for Kerbside collection. Cans, tins, paper and cardboard can also still go in your wheelie bin as usual.

Plastics 1 and 2 are high grade plastics PET(E) and HDPE which are used in milk, soft-drink and water bottles, among other uses. Some of these other uses include some food packaging, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and cleaning products. These plastics are recycled in New Zealand.

The best way to find out what type of plastic you have is to LOOK FOR THE NUMBER, usually on the bottom inside a recycling triangle made of arrows. If there’s a number 3 - 7 or no number, please don’t put it in your wheelie bin or take it to our Refuse Transfer Stations for recycling - it won’t be accepted.

We’ll be checking the wheelie bins and those containing plastics 3 - 7, unnumbered plastics or it's contaminated with 'wishcycling' products, it won’t be emptied.

'Wishcycling' is when you really don't want to throw something that can't be recycled into the rubbish, so you put it out with your recycling in the hope that somehow it will be recycled anyway.

Plastic types 3 - 7 or unnumbered plastics should go into your rubbish as they can not be recycled within New Zealand and have to be shipped overseas for processing. They are no longer accepted by most global markets so shipping our plastic overseas is no longer a viable option.

"A number of initiatives have been investigated across New Zealand for recycling plastics 3 - 7, however the viability of this remains largely impractical, so these plastics will be going to landfill in New Zealand for now," says our Operations Group Manager Bruce Hinson.

"Recycling sent overseas can end up as someone else’s rubbish," says Mr Hinson. "Shipping our recycling overseas also incurs a large carbon cost and although some plastics can be processed overseas they often have significantly different employment practices to New Zealand - potentially putting those workers at risk handling refuse in unsafe conditions. For these reasons, it’s best that we handle all our recycling here in New Zealand.

"We are asking that people on the Coromandel avoid buying products that use non-recyclable plastic for packaging where possible, in order to lessen the amount of plastic going into landfill," Mr Hinson says.

"We know it’s hard to put some types of plastic into the rubbish bin when you’ve been able to recycle them up until now, but the reality is, they can’t recycled.

"Please don’t ‘wishcyle’ and place plastic types 3-7 into your recycling bin because you wish they could be recycled, or in the hope it might get recycled. It won’t be," Mr Hinson says.

Timeline of recycling changes

Mid-May: Kerbside rubbish and recycling collections returned to their pre-COVID-19 format, with blue rubbish bags collected weekly without being put in wheelie bins, and recycling collected fortnightly.

Mid-May was when we began to let people know that we would be transitioning to accepting only plastic types 1 and 2 in wheelie bins and Refuse Transfer Stations.

We continued to accept all types of plastic in wheelie bins because due to COVID-19 restrictions the recycling sorting centre couldn't reopen until late May and took a couple of weeks to get back up and running.

From 1 June we started asking people to only put plastic types 1 and 2 in wheelie bins (plus tins, paper and cardboard as usual), but we still accepted other types of plastic to give people time to get used to the change.

From 15 June we are checking wheelie bins and those containing plastics types 3 - 7 and unnumbered plastics, or other non-recyclable items, won't be emptied.

Reaction to the changes has so far been largely positive, with people recognising that New Zealand needs to take care of its plastic recycling as it can no longer be shipped overses and that every other local government council in the country is facing the same situation.

Best practice recycling

Rinse your plastics, tins, cans, bottles and jars

Discard the lids - they’re too small to be recycled

If pizza boxes have globs of cheese stuck on them, throw them out

Soft plastics, like bread bags, aren’t collected for recycling here. The Soft Plastic Recycling scheme has collection bins at some supermarkets and other shops in bigger centres. Check locations here

Check our Guide to Recycling on the Coromandel - a handy, downloadable guide to recycling and rubbish handling. >https://thames-coromandeldistrictcouncil.cmail20.com/t/r-l-jkjrijhy-jhuturjyp-s/

Do you have more questions? Check out our Plastic Recycling Changes FAQs - https://thames-coromandeldistrictcouncil.cmail20.com/t/r-l-jkjrijhy-jhuturjyp-g/

Our 2020 Kerbside Calendar has the rubbish and recycling collection schedule for your area > https://thames-coromandeldistrictcouncil.cmail20.com/t/r-l-jkjrijhy-jhuturjyp-w/

For more information on our Kerbside rubbish and recycling service, go to tcdc.govt.nz/kerbside