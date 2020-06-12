Police acknowledge sentencing of Aaron Potts

Friday, 12 June, 2020 - 17:20

Statement attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton:

Police acknowledge the sentencing of Aaron Potts in the Greymouth High Court today.

Potts has been sentenced to 15 years for the murder of Barbara Quinn in December last year.

This has been an incredibly difficult time for Barb’s family and I would like to pay tribute to their courage and strength over the past months.

I would also like to thank the people of Greymouth for their support during the investigation. Barb was a well known and loved member of the community, and there are many people who have felt the impact of her tragic death.

Lastly, I would like to acknowledge the dedication of the West Coast Police Team, for their hard work and determination to get justice for Barb.

Our thoughts remain with her family and friends as they continue to deal with their loss.

Statement from the family of Barbara Quinn

Barb was a beautiful person, inside and out. She touched the lives of so many people.

Family was everything to Barb, her children were her world. Barb was an amazing mum and loved her children endlessly. There are just no words to explain how this has impacted her children, their lives changed forever with the loss of their mum.

To lose Barb in circumstances like these was just unbelievable, and has left the biggest, gaping hole in so many lives. She will be missed forever by her family and friends. All we have now are our treasured memories of such a special person.

On behalf of our family, we would like to thank everyone for their endless support. I cannot express enough just how grateful we all are for this. Thank you.