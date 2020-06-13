Further repair works near Pukerito

Saturday, 13 June, 2020 - 15:08

The Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth Motorway project will be carrying out additional repair works at the Kaipara Flats Road, Goatley Road and SH1 intersection between Sunday, 14 June and Thursday, 18 June with stop/go traffic management in place from 7:00pm to 5:00am.

Motorists are advised to watch out for road crews working overnight.

For your safety, the safety of our staff and to minimise traffic disruptions, this work will be completed between 7:30pm and 4:30am, with stop/go traffic management in place from 7:00pm and 5:00am.

The work is being managed by the Northern Express Group (NX2) which is responsible for financing, designing, building, maintaining and operating the motorway for up to 25 years.

NX2 apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.

The PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstone’s Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It is the first stage of the Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Wellsford project and will be open for traffic by late 2021.

The four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a more robust and reliable road between Auckland and Northland.