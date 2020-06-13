One person critically injured in Waikato crash

Saturday, 13 June, 2020 - 17:40

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near Tauhei in Waikato.

The crash, involving a car and motorbike, occurred just after 4pm at the intersection of Tainui Road and Tauhei Road.

Initial indications are that one person has been critically injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are in place.