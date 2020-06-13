Motorcyclist dies following crash

Saturday, 13 June, 2020 - 18:23

One person has died in a crash near Tauhei in Waikato this afternoon.

Initial information from the scene suggested a car and a motorcycle had collided at the intersection of Tainui Road and Tauhei Road.

Police can now confirm that the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and diversions are expected to remain in place for several hours.