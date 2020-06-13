Seven Lotto players win $142,857

Saturday, 13 June, 2020 - 21:57

Seven Lotto players from around the country will be popping the champagne after each winning $142,857 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

MyLotto / Auckland

Wallace Rd Superette / Auckland

Four Square Patea / Patea (x4)

MyLotto / Porirua

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ profits supporting over 3,000 good causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Level 1, all of our retail stores are able to re-open for ticket sales and prize claims.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.