Motorists advised to expect delays following Burnside crash

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Burnside, Christchurch.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Russley Road about 6.45am.
The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
Further information will be released when available.
