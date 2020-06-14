Street light blocking lane following crash on Johnsonville Porirua motorway

|
Police are responding to a collision between a car and a street light on the Johnsonville Porirua motorway.
The incident has occurred between the Churton Park-Glenside on-ramp and the Johnsonville off-ramp.
The street light is blocking a lane.
There are no reports of injury.
While traffic is flowing, motorists are asked to take care travelling through the area.
