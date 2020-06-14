Bridge reopened following crash

|
Wairoa Bridge has reopened following the earlier serious crash.
The crash was reported to emergency services just before 10.30am.
Five vehicles were involved in the crash and one person received moderate injuries.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience following the collision.
