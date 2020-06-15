Moped collided with stationary vehicle in Christchurch

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a moped on Christchurch Southern Motorway.
The moped collided with an unoccupied broken-down vehicle on the side of the motorway, near the Annex Road underpass about 6.40am.
Both eastbound lanes are open, however westbound traffic is reduced to one lane.
