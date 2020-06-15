Motorists to expect delays on Whitiora Bridge in Claudelands

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 09:51

Police are in attendance at a two vehicle collision on the Whitiora Bridge, which runs onto Boundary Road, in Claudelands.

Police were advised of the collision at 7.52am.

One person is reported to have been injured.

The westbound lane is currently blocked.

Diversions are in place however motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.