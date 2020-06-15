'Changed philanthropic funding levels and approaches due to COVID-19'

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 09:56

The results of a survey of philanthropic funders and grantmakers show the impact of COVID-19 on their initial support for the changing community need.

The survey of Philanthropy New Zealand (PNZ) members found changes to both funding levels and how funders are distributing their money.

Chief Executive Sue McCabe said PNZ conducted the survey as the economic environment was impacting the pool of philanthropic funding available for community groups, and at the same time as funders were seeing changes in community need. The sector was also needing to factor in an evolving Government response.

"This survey showed that 65 per cent of the funders expect to fund at the same level or increase their funding in the next 12 months. There were a number of reasons for their increases. 21 per cent of them will be giving out less, and COVID-19 was a common factor in this drop.

"The funders who responded are estimated to have distributed about $432m in the past 12 months or their most recent financial year, and the survey showed a likely drop in $21m from this group in the year ahead."

"Given the full economic impacts of COVID-19 are still to play out, respondents commented that there may be greater effects on funding levels in coming years. These survey findings represent an initial snapshot in an unfolding story."

"The vast majority of funders have adapted their funding operations since COVID-19 arrived in New Zealand. Common approaches have included relaxing conditions on the use of funds distributed; collaborating with other funders to identify funding needs and not for profits who need help; and establishing a specific response fund. Some developed combined application processes and joint funds."

The survey findings also highlight that a number of philanthropic funders see their key role as being in the medium term, when immediate public support and Government funding has settled and different community needs emerge.