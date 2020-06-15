Fatal crash, Waitotara

|
[ login or create an account ]
A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in South Taranaki yesterday.
Emergency services received a report of a car fire on Brewer Road in Waitotara about 9pm.
A body was located in the vehicle.
An investigation is underway, however initial enquiries indicate the fire was the result of a crash and the death is not suspicious.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice