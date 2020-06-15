Call for rate rebate applications before 30 June deadline

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 12:18

Ruapehu District Council ratepayers are being urged to check their eligibility for receiving a rate rebate for the current 2019/2020 rating year before the end of June deadline if they haven’t done so.

Mayor Don Cameron said that Council wants to ensure that anyone who qualifies for a rate rebate receives it.

"Some people may not realise that they need to apply every year even if they have previously been successful in gaining one," said Mayor Cameron.

With under two weeks to go before the 30 June deadline we are currently 56 applications behind are final total from last rating year.

"Last rating year Council received 513 rate rebate applications and returned $299,436.78 to Ruapehu ratepayers and we are hoping to do even better this year.

So far for this 2019-20 rating year Council has processed 457 applications with rebates worth $268,881.01 so we still have a little way to go to overtake last year’s total.

With the average value of the rebate being around $583 the Rates Rebate Scheme provides important financial support for many Ruapehu households and is well worth applying for especially with the impact of COVID-19.

Mayor Cameron said that the value of any rebate is determined by a formula that takes into account household income, number of dependents and the level of rates being paid.

"It is important to note however that although a ratepayer’s income might exceed the income threshold a partial rates rebate could still be available, depending on the rates amount and number of dependents.

As such Council would encourage any ratepayers who think they may qualify to contact us to check as to whether they are eligible.

Council has staff specially trained in this area who can quickly ascertain whether you are entitled to a rebate.

All people need to do is drop by or call their local Council office where staff can discuss the eligibility criteria with you.

Clive Manley Chief Executive Ruapehu District Council