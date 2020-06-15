Police appeal for footage of Mangere East disorder

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 14:05

Counties Manukau Police have continued to make enquiries throughout the weekend following a disorder incident on Gray Ave, Māngere East on Friday.

Police have spoken with a number of people in relation to the disorder and we are building a picture of the circumstances behind it.

The person admitted to hospital with moderate injuries is recovering well from injuries sustained in the incident.

Over the weekend, Police have located and examined a vehicle thought to be connected with the incident.

We are also analysing CCTV footage from the area.

While we have spoken with a number of people, we would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our enquiries further.

There were a number of people who filmed this incident and we urge them to upload footage of the incident to a website set up by Police.

Police are disappointed in the violence displayed in this disorder and it is incredibly fortunate that we are not dealing with fatal injuries here.

Police will be liaising with De La Salle College on an ongoing basis regarding this incident.

We are taking this matter seriously and there will be an increased Police presence in the surrounding areas this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Footage can be provided through the website: https://johnston.nzpolice.org