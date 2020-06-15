Name release: Fatal crash in Burnside - NZ Police

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 15:56

Police can now release the names of two men who died in a collision in Burnside, Christchurch early yesterday.

They were 20-year-old Tane John Anderson from Flaxton, and 26-year-old Jordan Michael Gow from Christchurch.

While enquires into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, Police can confirm one vehicle had been travelling south in a northbound lane of Russley Road.