Name release: Fatal crash in Burnside - NZ Police

Police can now release the names of two men who died in a collision in Burnside, Christchurch early yesterday.
They were 20-year-old Tane John Anderson from Flaxton, and 26-year-old Jordan Michael Gow from Christchurch.
While enquires into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, Police can confirm one vehicle had been travelling south in a northbound lane of Russley Road.
