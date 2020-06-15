Arrest made in relation to aggravated burglary in Carterton

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 22:06

Police have arrested one person in relation to an aggravated burglary at a property on Frederick St in Carterton on 13 June.

The arrest was made after Police conducted a search warrant at a residential address today and recovered items stolen in the robbery at the property together with a firearm.

During the burglary on Saturday a Carterton resident was woken up by a knock at the door around 1.30am and was confronted by four people in the hallway.

The offenders searched the house and stole personal items before escaping in a vehicle.

While the homeowner was not physically harmed, they have been left shaken.

"It's diligent Police work in both Wairarapa and the Hutt Valley that led to the arrest," said Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth.

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on 16 June charged with Aggravated Robbery and Unlawfully Carrying Firearm.

Enquiries are still ongoing to locate the remaining three offenders.

Police do not believe there is any risk from this group to the wider community at this time.

Anyone with information that can assist is urged to call Police on 105 quoting file number 200613/1175.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.