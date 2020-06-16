Back your Backyard saving jobs and local tourism - Stuff

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 10:43

From heli-hiking Franz Josef glacier to riding the world’s longest flying fox or sleeping in a fairytale treehouse, New Zealand is home to some truly magnificent experiences. There’s never been a better - nor much needed - time to discover the best secret spots on our doorstep.

Stuff Travel Editor Trupti Biradar explains the ‘Back your Backyard’ editorial campaign began as the borders were closing, as a way to showcase the unique travel experiences Kiwis can have here at home. "It was an unprecedented time for the travel industry, watching countries close and airlines cancel routes. We knew we needed to change focus quickly and that local tourism really needed our support right now."

In the months since launch, it has grown into a movement that's saving jobs and reviving demand in the tourism industry.

Stuff enjoys an enviable position as New Zealand’s number one online travel news destination. Stuff’s online travel section received 750,000 unique visitors in April alone, almost four times the nearest competitor. In any given month Stuff reaches 82% of Kiwis across all its platforms.

In May 2020, Stuff and Tourism New Zealand entered an editorial support partnership to inspire Kiwis to discover their best experiences at home. With Tourism New Zealand’s support, the #backyourbackyard initiative reached an extensive New Zealand travel audience and encouraged Kiwis to participate in the tourism economy.

"Research shows that during Queen’s Birthday Weekend, over half-a-million New Zealanders got out and supported our local tourism industry" says Bjoern Spreitzer, General Manager Domestic at Tourism New Zealand. "We are proud of the tangible impact our partnership with Stuff has had showcasing operators and regions in our backyard, as we leverage our new domestic campaign Do Something New, New Zealand. This is only the beginning of our domestic activity and we look forward to working on more activations that drive material results for the regions and industry."

Stuff’s Acting GM of Partnerships and National Business Director - Travel, Angela Earl-Donoghue, says results achieved are testament to the team’s great analytics, that measure and assess which information is useful and relevant to Kiwis.

"Back your Backyard has been a win-win for Stuff’s tourism clients as well as our editorial and advertising teams," says Earl-Donoghue. "Tourism operators have reported a significant impact on business and bookings as a direct result of Kiwis embracing ‘backyard tourism’ and that could not have come at a better time for everyone."

"We’ve had so many small operators reach out to thank us and let us know that the content we are publishing is, quite literally, saving jobs."

Discover the best close-to-home travel experiences at www.stuff.co.nz/backyourbackyard.