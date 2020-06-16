St Johns homicide: New developments in Police investigation

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 11:15

The homicide investigation into Clifford Umuhuri's death is developing with an arrest being made and search warrants underway at addresses in Panmure.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says Police executed two search warrants at properties on McCulloch Road, Panmure last night.

"The Armed Offenders Squad assisted enquiry staff with the approach and entry into these addresses.

"A 26-year-old man was located at one of the addresses and he has been arrested by Police."

This man has been arrested and charged with the aggravated robbery of Mr Umuhuri and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

"This investigation has continued to make good progress since Mr Umuhuri's death on 1 June and this arrest is welcome news for the enquiry team," says Detective Inspector Schmid.

"However, this investigation is continuing and we cannot rule out further charges and arrests being made in this matter."

Detective Inspector Schmid says scene guards are in place at one address on McCulloch Road and at another property nearby on Bardia Road.

Further searches will be conducted by the enquiry team at these properties today.

"Police are limited in further comment given there has been a charge laid in connection with this enquiry."

We continue to appeal to anyone who may have information in relation to Mr Umuhuri’s death to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.