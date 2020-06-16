Police enquiries continue into Mangere East disorder

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 11:32

Statement attributable to Inspector Matt Srhoj, Area Commander for Counties Manukau West Police:

Police are continuing to investigate a disorder incident at Gray Avenue, Māngere East last Friday.

While we are not in a position to discuss specifics of the circumstances, our enquiries indicate some involvement from students at De La Salle College and Tāmaki College.

Our communities staff in Counties Manukau and Auckland City districts are continuing to work closely with both schools going forward.

We are urging those students against getting involved in any further disorderly behaviour.

There is zero tolerance from Police for any violent or disorderly behaviour.

Police is aware of speculation around Tāmaki College being placed into lockdown yesterday, however Police has not directed any such action.

Police have increased its presence in the areas surrounding De La Salle and Tāmaki Colleges with the focus on prevention around any further disorder occurring.

Following the appeals yesterday, Police have received some information from the public.

However, are continuing to urge anyone with footage to upload it to the website https://johnston.nzpolice.org

Anyone else with information can contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.