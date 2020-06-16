Common sense solution for farmer firearms endorsements - Fed Farmers

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 12:11

Federated Farmers is relieved that its advocacy for farmers to be able to apply for endorsements to use prohibited firearms for pest control has succeeded.

A Supplementary Order Paper has been introduced to the Arms Legislation Bill today that allows agricultural and forestry businesses to apply for endorsements to use prohibited firearms for pest control as part of their business operations without having to establish a separate pest control company to carry out the work.

"Since the prohibition of centrefire and large magazine capacity semi-automatic firearms from general ownership in New Zealand, Federated Farmers has been working with the Government to ensure that those farming properties with significant pest animal problems will still be able to access the pest control tools they need, while not compromising public safety," Federated Farmers rural security spokesperson Miles Anderson says.

"We would like to thank NZ First for their common sense approach to this matter, and the wider Government for recognising that there remains a limited need for the controlled use of these firearms in rural New Zealand."

Landowners who require prohibited firearms for pest control will be able to apply for an endorsement to do this as part of their existing business, just like DOC, Regional Council and professional pest control staff do. There is a strict vetting and qualification criteria for farmers, who will have to clearly demonstrate their suitability and that prohibited firearms are needed to control the economic and environmental damage of problem species such as feral pigs, feral goats, deer, wallabies, rabbits, hares and Canada geese.