Taranaki Police make arrest following drug dealing investigation

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 16:11

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with drug offences following a Taranaki Police investigation into methamphetamine dealing.

The woman was arrested at a Hawera property today following the execution of a search warrant, which was carried out by officers from South and North Taranaki CIB, with assistance from other officers.

Police uncovered a cannabis grow room, a quantity of methamphetamine, LSD, ecstasy, cannabis, and cash at the address.

The woman was due to appear at Hawera District Court today charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying a Class A drug.

Further charges are likely to follow.

Taranaki Police are committed to investigating drug offending, and holding those responsible for supplying and dealing methamphetamine and other illicit drugs to account.

Methamphetamine is an incredibly harmful and dangerous drug, and it has no place in our community.

Anyone with information about drug offending or other criminal activity is urged to contact Police by phoning 105, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning 0800 555 111.

Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.