Regenerative Recovery Advisory Group announced - QLDC

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 16:22

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has announced the members of the Regenerative Recovery Advisory Group, tasked with looking at recovery in the Queenstown Lakes district in the long term.

Selected via a diverse and representative steering group, the members of the advisory group are a varied group from across the community.

In alphabetical order, the confirmed participants are:

- Annis Somerville - Erica Seville - Julian Knights - Kathy Dedo - Leslie Van Gelder - Monique Kelly - Neil Jacobstein - Rod Drury - Roger Sharpe - Simon Telfer

A youth position and a chair are still to be appointed to the group.

Together the advisory group will contribute to the evolution and achievement of the Recovery Plan, which will be steered by Vision Beyond 2050. Mayor Jim Boult said he was grateful for the volunteer contributions of the generous and knowledgeable contributors and very happy with the diversity of the group.

"The Regenerative Recovery Advisory Group represents a wide range of backgrounds from across the Queenstown Lakes. The final composition is five women and five men, four from the Upper Clutha, one who will take a district-wide view and five from Wakatipu," said Mayor Jim Boult. "We are extremely lucky that these people have offered their time and expertise to this important work."

"The group will now look at innovative ideas for the future of the whole community, contributing to the development of the Diversification Plan and providing another channel of engagement to help shape He Mahere Kahurutaka, Council’s 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan."

Along with the Mayoral Taskforce on Tourism and Short Term Recovery, the Regenerative Recovery Advisory Group will be instrumental to ensuring the district restores and enhances its pre-COVID community and economic wellbeing.

This group is one facet of a wider approach to the district’s recovery programme. Council is also working on labour redeployment and further opportunities for job creation, community support through the Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes hub and plans to launch a whole of community ideas portal in mid-July.