Free parking extended - Waitaki District Council

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 16:31

At today’s Council Meeting a recommendation was passed to continue free paid parking in Oamaru’s CBD for a further 3 months, until 1 October 2020. This is to further promote the ‘Shop Local’ theme and to assist local businesses and customers in the post-COVID economic recovery phase.

This initiative relates to free parking in areas controlled by paid parking through the parking machines located in the central area of Oamaru.

Council’s parking officer will be enforcing time restricted parking, disability parks, permit parking and general parking issues.

The free parking initiative does not apply to permit parking. You must have a current parking permit to utilise these parks.

Anyone who has an expired parking permit or one which will expire during the free parking initiative is encouraged to contact our Regulatory team to arrange an extension to their permit renewal.

"The free parking initiative is designed to promote shopping locally and should not be abused by people working in the CBD area who might want to park in the free parks all day," said Regulatory Manager Andrew Bardsley. "There is still an abundance of free parking in the Humber St, Itchen St areas. Enjoy your free parking, and please be considerate."