Consultation begins on Police Executive design

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 17:06

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today released, for internal consultation, a proposal to re-design the organisation’s Executive structure.

"It is critical that Police is structured in a way that enables us to successfully deliver on our vision to make New Zealand the safest country," says Commissioner Coster.

"As an employer of 14,000 staff, ensuring we are in the best position to serve and respond to our community is a priority. As part of this I am proposing changes to our organisational leadership structure to ensure we are well set up to achieve this."

The proposal includes key changes to support:

Improving the co-ordination between local and national-level policing groups to reduce crime and harm across New Zealand.

Positioning the organisation to create deeper partnerships with agencies, iwi and community groups to reduce harm and ensure vulnerable people are linked to the support services they need to improve their lives.

Creating a strong corporate centre to support our frontline services and ensure maximum value for government’s investment in Police.

In addition, ensuring a strong internal Police culture alongside developing our operational capability is a key focus of the proposed design.

"I believe it essential to have a strong focus on the leadership, culture and capability of our organisation to provide an environment where our people are safe, valued, and supported to deliver exceptional services to our communities.

"As a result I am proposing a new Deputy Commissioner for Leadership and Capability.

This position will help ensure our organisation is operationally and culturally in a position to maintain a policing service that aligns with what New Zealander expect and deserve."

The proposed restructure would see the (second tier) Executive Leadership Board reduced from nine to seven members, with four of those required to be sworn officers.

These executive roles would lead across six portfolios: Operations; Leadership and Capability; Corporate Operations; Insights and Deployment; Iwi and Community, and Strategy and Service.

A further Deputy Commissioner would continue leading the Auckland Policing Project to ensure efficient and effective policing services across our largest city.

Commissioner Coster says that these are proposals for consultation only at this point, and following feedback from staff, decisions are expected to be communicated to staff in late July.