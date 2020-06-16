Agreement between the NZDF and Massey University

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 17:46

Colonel Andrew Brown, Commander of the Defence College with Massey University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas after signing the new agreement

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Massey University signed today a relationship agreement each party describes as "the way of the future".

Under the agreement, currently serving, former service people and civilian personnel of the NZDF will be eligible for special NZDF tuition fee rates when enrolling in any qualification at Massey University.

Colonel Andrew Brown, Commander of the Defence College and signatory to the agreement, says for currently serving personnel this will also apply to their dependents.

Massey Vice Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas says with its three community-focused campuses in Wellington, Palmerston North and Albany, and as New Zealand’s leading provider of university-level qualifications online, Massey is proud to support NZDF personnel in their life-long learning.

"The Defence Force provides world-class training. We at Massey want to recognise that by providing pathways for all service personnel and their dependents to secure civilian qualifications that will recognise their extensive technical and transferable skills," Professor Thomas says.

The agreement enshrines a long relationship between the NZDF and Massey University. Most importantly, it establishes a governance board between the two institutions at the highest level to ensure the continued growth of the relationship, she says.

"Massey already has strong connections to the NZDF through learning undertaken by NZDF personnel. I’m extremely proud of the role our online provision of education has been able to provide to support service personnel - particularly those on deployment around the world. I look forward to our relationship strengthening through this new agreement."

Colonel Brown says the NZDF has always believed that learning is central to its success, personally and professionally.

"This agreement will advance our personnel in real and tangible ways and is a partnership we feel particularly excited about," he says.

Professor Cynthia White, Pro Vice Chancellor of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, says the signing of the agreement signals the way of the future for universities around the world.

"We must ensure our qualifications are fit for purpose and act to support the growth and development of New Zealand," Professor White says.

"Partnerships like this agreement signed today are vital if universities are to remain truly relevant in their teaching and research. We are here to make a real impact on the lives of New Zealanders and this agreement will pave the way for innovative partnerships, the like of which has not been possible previously in the New Zealand university sector."

Professor Thomas says universities need to position themselves as centres of collaboration and not merely centres of knowledge.

"The agreement signed today shows a new way of thinking, one underpinned by partnership, collaboration and co-creation of the New Zealand we all want to see," she says. "This agreement is therefore truly ground-breaking and cements Massey’s support for our service men and women, in New Zealand and overseas."