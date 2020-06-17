Senior housing design builds connection - Kainga Ora

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 12:09

KÄinga Ora is playing its part in the regeneration of Avondale town centre by confirming its plans to build a new housing development for older people known as Highbury Triangle. Deputy Chief Executive Construction and Innovation Patrick Dougherty says it’s exciting to have recently lodged resource consent for this significant development.

"KÄinga Ora tenants, just like the rest of the population, are living longer," Patrick says. "As well as providing warm and dry homes, this complex has been specifically designed to meet the health, social, and wellbeing needs of our older tenants."

The development, which is located between Great North Road and Community Lane, is expected to include 236 homes, which will predominately be made up of a state housing complex for older people, alongside a component of market homes and commercial space.

It will be contained within five apartment buildings, spanning six to eight levels. Four of the apartment blocks, or 81 percent of the development, will be retained for state housing. These homes enable tenants to live independently, or with some assistance, as required.

The proposed operating model includes day-to-day management of the buildings and a linkage manager who can refer tenants to specialist care providers. The four state housing blocks and all exterior areas will be accessible for people with mobility needs. The development will also include adaptable design for people with deafness or hearing needs, intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental health disabilities, learning disabilities or vision loss.

A large community room will provide opportunities for residents to socialise and undertake activities. This includes a lounge room, an open plan commercial kitchen, an arts and crafts room and private meeting rooms. There will also be smaller community spaces in the other state apartment blocks, as well as shared gardens and exercise areas. "The development, which borders the town centre, is ideal for this sort of smart, compact design," Patrick says. "What’s more, it complements Panuku Development Auckland’s plans to regenerate central Avondale."

Panuku Development’s Priority Location Director (West) John Carter agrees. "Highbury Triangle will provide quality, affordable housing options and forms part of the joined up approach to regeneration being undertaken by KÄinga Ora and Panuku. We look forward to working with KÄinga Ora on Highbury Triangle, and other Avondale projects, to ensure great outcomes which meet the needs of this vibrant and diverse community," he says.

Highbury Triangle, which is expected to be completed in mid-2022, will enable KÄinga Ora to replace several ageing complexes across Avondale and Blockhouse Bay. This will free up five hectares of land for new Government housing. We will be exploring options for the best use of this land.