Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Awards to recognise local heroes

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 12:49

In a year that has been full of challenges and triumphs it is time to acknowledge those heroes amongst us who have made a difference in our community.

The Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Awards (APW) are one of the ways Wellington City Council can acknowledge and celebrate those in the capital who have made outstanding contributions to our city and to our people.

We’re asking for nominations for the awards to recognise anyone who has dedicated time, effort, and aroha to making the city a better place to live.

"The Awards set out to acknowledge the commitment of individuals working right across our community promoting MÄori culture, as climate change advocates, in service to a sports club, volunteering at a charity, ridding the city of predators, to years of involvement in the arts," says Mayor Andy Foster.

"The people of Wellington are very passionate about their city, and it’s the people of Wellington that make it a city to be passionate about.

"Former winners come from all backgrounds, ethnicities, and demographics, but they all have one thing in common - they’ve made a positive mark on our city, and the communities within it.

"We believe this year could receive the highest number of nominees yet, as the Covid-19 pandemic has really highlighted the essential job of workers and volunteers involved in looking after our more vulnerable communities. We also recognised how much we valued our arts, sports, and cultural activities when they were not available to us."

Previous winners include Father Barry Scannell, June Te Raumange Jackson, Laurie Foon, Barbara Mulligan, Jason Te Patu, Tahir Nawaz, Ray Henwood, and Vicki McKay.

Visit wellington.govt.nz/apw-awards for more information and how to make a nomination. Nominations for the 2020 APW awards close Monday 20 July.

The APW awards will be presented and celebrated during a ceremony held at the City Gallery on Wednesday 19 August 2020.